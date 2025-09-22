Sign up
Photo 4632
Thanks Tim
Our son is currently trimming our hedge. Very grateful to him for doing this.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4632
photos
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
37
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
22nd September 2025 4:08pm
Public
son
hedge
