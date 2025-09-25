Previous
Bone of Contention by foxes37
Bone of Contention

This solitary branchless tree is standing alone in Soham car park. People are putting forward suggestions as to what should be done with it. Totem pole? Cover it with bird houses etc etc. Plenty of ideas. At least it’s firing the imagination.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

