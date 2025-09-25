Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4635
Bone of Contention
This solitary branchless tree is standing alone in Soham car park. People are putting forward suggestions as to what should be done with it. Totem pole? Cover it with bird houses etc etc. Plenty of ideas. At least it’s firing the imagination.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4635
photos
23
followers
9
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
Photo Details
Views
27
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th September 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close