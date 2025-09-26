Previous
My favourite Tree by foxes37
Photo 4636

My favourite Tree

I photograph this tree at Anglesey Abbey every autumn. I had a feeling it might already be wearing its autumn colours so we popped in to check just now. I was right!!
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact