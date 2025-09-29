Sign up
Previous
Photo 4639
Autumn in the Garden
Just popped into our garden to snap this autumnal 🍂 scene.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4639
photos
23
followers
9
following
1270% complete
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
Views
32
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th September 2025 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
Diana
ace
gorgeous shapes and colours.
September 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and colours.
September 29th, 2025
