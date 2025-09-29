Previous
Autumn in the Garden by foxes37
Autumn in the Garden

Just popped into our garden to snap this autumnal 🍂 scene.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Diana
gorgeous shapes and colours.
September 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely light and colours.
September 29th, 2025  
