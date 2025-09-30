Sign up
Photo 4640
Sailing in Kent
This is our younger grandson sailing competitively last weekend in Kent. He really enjoys it and his team did quite well.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
sailing
grandson
kent
Diana
Fabulous action shot!
September 30th, 2025
