Previous
Sailing in Kent by foxes37
Photo 4640

Sailing in Kent

This is our younger grandson sailing competitively last weekend in Kent. He really enjoys it and his team did quite well.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous action shot!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact