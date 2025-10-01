Sign up
Photo 4641
Virginia Creeper
Well it’s crept a long way over the summer. It’s the colour I like most. Virginia Creeper.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
creeper
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a fabulous photo Lis, from the sky down to the grass. Huge fav.
October 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great colour.
October 1st, 2025
