Fiddling with AI by foxes37
Photo 4643

Fiddling with AI

Amazing what can be done with AI. This is a photo of my grandparents in Sheffield taken in the early 1950s. I think the affection they show for each other has been captured so well.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
What a great shot of them.
October 4th, 2025  
