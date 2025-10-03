Sign up
Previous
Photo 4643
Fiddling with AI
Amazing what can be done with AI. This is a photo of my grandparents in Sheffield taken in the early 1950s. I think the affection they show for each other has been captured so well.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
Tags
grandparents
sheffield
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great shot of them.
October 4th, 2025
