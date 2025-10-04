Previous
Yucca by foxes37
Photo 4644

Yucca

Spotted this yucca in a neighbour’s garden. I love the texture and the fact that it’s so different from my usual autumn
Snaps.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
I see to be noticing more this year.guess it’s a good year for flowers.
October 4th, 2025  
