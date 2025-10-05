Sign up
Previous
Photo 4645
Harvest Festival Flower Display
This was one of several attractive flower arrangements at the local harvest festival this morning.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
14
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th October 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
harvest
,
arrangements
