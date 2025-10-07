Sign up
Previous
Photo 4647
Monument to Thomas and Alicia Gerard 1613
This imposing monument in our local church of Burwell was erected in memory of Thomas and Alicia Gerard. They had 10 children! One of their granddaughters was married Henry, the son of Oliver Cromwell.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4647
photos
23
followers
9
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
Photo Details
Views
19
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th October 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
gerard
,
cromwell
,
burwell
