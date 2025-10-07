Previous
Monument to Thomas and Alicia Gerard 1613 by foxes37
Monument to Thomas and Alicia Gerard 1613

This imposing monument in our local church of Burwell was erected in memory of Thomas and Alicia Gerard. They had 10 children! One of their granddaughters was married Henry, the son of Oliver Cromwell.
