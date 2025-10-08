Sign up
Previous
Photo 4648
Enjoying a healthy breakfast….NOT
This is our elder grandson having a plate of hash browns last weekend. Well, each to their own!!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th October 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
,
browns
,
hash
Diana
ace
Good looking chap :-)
October 8th, 2025
