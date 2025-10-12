Previous
Rhubarb and Custard Estate Cottages by foxes37
Photo 4652

Rhubarb and Custard Estate Cottages

These estate workers’ cottages originally belonged to Chippenham Hall Cambridgeshire. They were built in the reign of William and Mary (1689-94). The tag rhubarb and custard refers to the colour and was added later.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact