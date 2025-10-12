Sign up
Previous
Photo 4652
Rhubarb and Custard Estate Cottages
These estate workers’ cottages originally belonged to Chippenham Hall Cambridgeshire. They were built in the reign of William and Mary (1689-94). The tag rhubarb and custard refers to the colour and was added later.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4652
19
19
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
11th October 2025 11:04am
Tags
custard
,
rhubarb
,
cottages
,
chippenham
