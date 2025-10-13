Sign up
Previous
Photo 4653
That Autumn Feeling
It’s rare to have two days alike in the
UK. I photographed these same trees for 365 a week ago but the weather was magnificent. Today it was dark and dismal.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4653
photos
23
followers
9
following
1274% complete
Tags
weather
,
trees
xbm
ace
Wonderful colours.
October 13th, 2025
