Salcombe Devon by foxes37
Salcombe Devon

This is where my husband was born and bred. It’s still the home of many of his family. I have taken shots similar to this many times over the years. I first visited in 1968 and thought it was idyllic.
Sue Cooper
It’s so lovely down there.
xbm
This is almost the view from my Primary School window !
