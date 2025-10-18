Sign up
Photo 4658
Salcombe Devon
This is where my husband was born and bred. It’s still the home of many of his family. I have taken shots similar to this many times over the years. I first visited in 1968 and thought it was idyllic.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
devon
,
salcombe
Sue Cooper
ace
It’s so lovely down there.
October 18th, 2025
xbm
ace
This is almost the view from my Primary School window !
October 18th, 2025
