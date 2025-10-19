Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4659
A Touch of Deception
I was making a collage of someone’s garden and the churchyard, which are nowhere near each other. The two photos merged to produce this realistic picture.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4659
photos
22
followers
9
following
1276% complete
View this month »
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th October 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
churchyard
Diana
ace
Well done, it's a fabulous image.
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close