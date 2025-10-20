Previous
After the Downpour by foxes37
Photo 4660

After the Downpour

A day of mixed weather, certainly in Cambridge. Usually this area is packed with people but not today. Such a heavy downpour is rare.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
gloria jones ace
Super composition
October 20th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
It looks as if there's more rain to come.
October 20th, 2025  
