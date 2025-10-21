Previous
King’s Parade from St. Edward’s Passage by foxes37
King’s Parade from St. Edward’s Passage

You can see King’s College Chapel in the distance. After 600 years it’s still in pretty good condition!!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
xbm ace
Interesting viewpoint.
October 21st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
It looks amazing.
October 21st, 2025  
