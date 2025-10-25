Sign up
Previous
Photo 4665
Autumn Scene
This week we have plunged into mid autumn. Yesterday was perfect: cold, sunny with uniform blue skies and magnificent colours - delightful.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1278% complete
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
Tags
autumn
Diana
A beautiful collage filled with lovely shots and colours.
October 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
A great autumn collage.
October 25th, 2025
