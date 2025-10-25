Previous
Autumn Scene by foxes37
Autumn Scene

This week we have plunged into mid autumn. Yesterday was perfect: cold, sunny with uniform blue skies and magnificent colours - delightful.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with lovely shots and colours.
October 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great autumn collage.
October 25th, 2025  
