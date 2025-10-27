Previous
Same Time Same Place by foxes37
Photo 4667

Same Time Same Place

We spent the morning walking through idyllic woodland with Fighter Jets zooming periodically overhead. Our grandson was thrilled hence the photos he took of the jets from the nearby Lakenheath airfield.

27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shots and presentation in your lovely collage.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact