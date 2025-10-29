Previous
2017 and 2025 Then and Now by foxes37
Photo 4669

2017 and 2025 Then and Now

I tried to replicate the picture I took of three of our four grandchildren at the end of October 8 years ago. Fortunately they were very cooperative so it was a smooth operation! It’s always lovely to see them.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Lis Lapthorn

