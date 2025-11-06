Previous
Monks Way by foxes37
Monks Way

This has been known for centuries as the Causeway. It’s the path the monks took to reach the bottom part of the village. It’s not hard to conjure up a picture in one’s mind of them taking this route.
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree lined path.
