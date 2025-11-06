Sign up
Previous
Photo 4677
Monks Way
This has been known for centuries as the Causeway. It’s the path the monks took to reach the bottom part of the village. It’s not hard to conjure up a picture in one’s mind of them taking this route.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
Tags
monks
,
causeway
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree lined path.
November 6th, 2025
