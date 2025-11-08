Previous
18 on Monday by foxes37
18 on Monday

Not the best of photos but it’s rarely the siblings pose together and for once they cooperated! How could they not as the birthday boy’s 18th birthday on Monday.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
