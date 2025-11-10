Previous
Carpet of poppies by foxes37
Carpet of poppies

Seen in the Grand Arcade in town today. Very impressive. A lot of hard work has gone into this.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
