Previous
Photo 4683
Next Door’s Pampas Grass
My neighbours are very successful at growing pampas grass. I’ve been very disappointed with my efforts.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th November 2025 11:42am
grass
pampas
Susan Wakely
It looks very healthy.
November 12th, 2025
gloria jones
Lovely...I like the weathered fence's textures.
November 12th, 2025
