Photo 4685
A Solitary Rose in Bloom
Roses linger on for longer than you would think. Always a welcome sight in dismal November days.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
roses
,
november
