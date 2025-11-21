Previous
Hot Lips or Salvia by foxes37
Photo 4692

Hot Lips or Salvia

A pretty little flower still fully in bloom.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact