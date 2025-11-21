Sign up
Photo 4692
Hot Lips or Salvia
A pretty little flower still fully in bloom.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th November 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salvia
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
November 21st, 2025
