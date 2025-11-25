Previous
A Memory by foxes37
Photo 4696

A Memory

These onions reminded me of the Breton onion men who used to travel to Britain to sell their string of onions, going from door to door. There was something very endearing about it. That was a long time ago.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I lived in a rural village and remember them visiting.
November 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact