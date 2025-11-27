Previous
Scrumptious Gift by foxes37
Photo 4698

Scrumptious Gift

I was given these very delicious cupcakes by a friend. She had made them herself and they looked and tasted amazing.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
She deserves a prize, they are too beautiful to eat! Wonderful shot too.
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact