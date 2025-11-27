Sign up
Photo 4698
Scrumptious Gift
I was given these very delicious cupcakes by a friend. She had made them herself and they looked and tasted amazing.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
30
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th November 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cupcakes
Diana
ace
She deserves a prize, they are too beautiful to eat! Wonderful shot too.
November 27th, 2025
