Photo 4700
Fancy an Ice Cream?
No, not when it’s so cold. It caught my eye in Ely last week. I think it was the choice of colour puce.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
ely
xbm
ace
Give me cheese any day!
November 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I couldn’t eat a whole one.
November 30th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Not my colour but I love ice cream. I bought a cone the other day when it was 35°C (about 95°F). It was melting faster than I could eat it. Almost.
November 30th, 2025
