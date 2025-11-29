Previous
Fancy an Ice Cream? by foxes37
Fancy an Ice Cream?

No, not when it’s so cold. It caught my eye in Ely last week. I think it was the choice of colour puce.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Give me cheese any day!
November 30th, 2025  
I couldn’t eat a whole one.
November 30th, 2025  
Not my colour but I love ice cream. I bought a cone the other day when it was 35°C (about 95°F). It was melting faster than I could eat it. Almost.
November 30th, 2025  
