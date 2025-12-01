Previous
First Christmas Poinsettia by foxes37
A sign that we’re heading towards Christmas. The poinsettia is a lovely colourful plant when it’s fresh and new!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
