Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4702
First Christmas Poinsettia
A sign that we’re heading towards Christmas. The poinsettia is a lovely colourful plant when it’s fresh and new!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4702
photos
22
followers
9
following
1288% complete
View this month »
4695
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
Photo Details
Views
31
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
poinsettia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close