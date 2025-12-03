Sign up
Previous
Photo 4704
Intriguing
Another novel idea on display at Anglesey Abbey. I was tempted to buy a couple of craft packs for the granddaughters but resisted. Might change my mind.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
craft
packs
granddaughters.
xbm
ace
A good use for that novel you never read?
December 3rd, 2025
