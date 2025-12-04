Previous
Silver Birch by foxes37
Photo 4705

Silver Birch

It’s amazing how much there is to focus on in nature. I’ve been tree obsessed this week what with novel trees and paper trees. Today is the real thing: the lovely silver birch.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact