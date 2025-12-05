Previous
A Partridge in a Pear Tree by foxes37
Photo 4706

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

Mr Snowman continuing the tree theme…..The Twelve Day of Christmas with the proverbial partridge in a pear tree. A bit of Xmas fun.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking Snowman and pear tree.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact