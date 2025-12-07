Sign up
Previous
Photo 4708
In the Museum Barn
On Christmas duty in the barn. We have two visits from Santa this weekend so he has been busy handing out presents and entertaining the children with lots of stories. We’ve just been busy helping out.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
