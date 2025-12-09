Previous
Son bearing gift of Panettone by foxes37
Son bearing gift of Panettone

Tim appeared with a magnificent panettone for afternoon tea this afternoon. He even brought cream. Such indulgence! But it was delicious.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like panettone.
December 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
It's huge!! What a wonderful son he is. Fav.
December 9th, 2025  
