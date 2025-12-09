Sign up
Previous
Photo 4710
Son bearing gift of Panettone
Tim appeared with a magnificent panettone for afternoon tea this afternoon. He even brought cream. Such indulgence! But it was delicious.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
Tags
cream
,
panettone
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I do like panettone.
December 9th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
It's huge!! What a wonderful son he is. Fav.
December 9th, 2025
