The Holly bears a Berry by foxes37
The Holly bears a Berry

I love this Christmas Carol and I am pleased to have a holly bush with a few berries in our garden at the moment.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely variegated holly.
December 12th, 2025  
