Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4712
The Holly bears a Berry
I love this Christmas Carol and I am pleased to have a holly bush with a few berries in our garden at the moment.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4712
photos
23
followers
9
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
Photo Details
Views
36
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th December 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
holly
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely variegated holly.
December 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close