Previous
Ancient Yew by foxes37
Photo 4718

Ancient Yew

This yew tree in a churchyard in Cheshire was planted around 800AD. I bet it could tell a tale or two.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact