My Little Tree by foxes37
My Little Tree

I really love my little tree. I know it sounds pathetic but it gives me a lot of pleasure. As my mum would have said: Little things please little minds.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
xbm ace
Colours always changing. One of 3 trees we have.
December 19th, 2025  
