First Daffodils by foxes37
First Daffodils

These are the first daffodils I have seen in full bloom. A few years ago these same daffodils were out at the end of November.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
How wonderful to see the daffs!
December 20th, 2025  
