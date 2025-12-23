Previous
Awkward Time to have a Birthday by foxes37
Photo 4724

Awkward Time to have a Birthday

It’s my husband’s birthday today. I always feel sorry for him having it so near Christmas. Still, at least we shall enjoy celebrating with him,
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Perhaps I should start having a "royal" birthday on June 23rd?
December 23rd, 2025  
