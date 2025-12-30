Previous
Amaryllis Time by foxes37
Amaryllis Time

Such magnificent flowers which bring such cheer on these dreary winter days.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

You planted them just right for Christmas.
December 30th, 2025  
