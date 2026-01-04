Sign up
Previous
Photo 4736
Goodbye
The Christmas chums and decorations are going into hibernation in the loft for another year. Time for a good clean tomorrow.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
18
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
4th January 2026 1:54pm
decorations
,
loft
