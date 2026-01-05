Previous
From the Kitchen Window by foxes37
From the Kitchen Window

Snow seems such a rarity nowadays so it was a pleasant surprise to see snow scintillating on the museum roof this morning.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
