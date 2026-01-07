Previous
Hyacinth by foxes37
Photo 4739

Hyacinth

I removed this hyacinth from the darkness of the garage two or three weeks ago. I really like this salmon pink coloured. It’s different.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour. Does it have a smell?
January 7th, 2026  
