Bringing Cheer by foxes37
Photo 4740

Bringing Cheer

Daffodils, hellebores, cyclamen, amaryllis and poinsettias- these indoor plants certainly brighten up the most miserable days.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
