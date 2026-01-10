Sign up
Previous
Photo 4742
The Hall
This house in our village dates back several
hundred years. Parts were built in the 1600s. The rest was added in the following two centuries. According to a friend who used to live there, it is bitterly cold as it faces north
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4742
photos
22
followers
9
following
1299% complete
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th January 2026 12:18pm
house
,
village
,
centuries
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking but don’t like being cold.
January 10th, 2026
