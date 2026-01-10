Previous
The Hall by foxes37
The Hall

This house in our village dates back several
hundred years. Parts were built in the 1600s. The rest was added in the following two centuries. According to a friend who used to live there, it is bitterly cold as it faces north
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking but don’t like being cold.
January 10th, 2026  
