Photo 4744
The Round Church
The Round Church in Cambridge is 900 years old. It’s the second oldest building in the city.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4744
photos
22
followers
9
following
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
4743
4744
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th January 2026 11:31am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
round
xbm
ace
I remember when it was still an active church in the early 1970s.
January 12th, 2026
