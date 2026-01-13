Sign up
Previous
Photo 4745
Celandines in the Churchyard
Such brightness in the churchyard is so welcome in mid winter.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
winter
,
churchyard
,
celandines
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, such a lovely pop of colour.
January 13th, 2026
