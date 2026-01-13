Previous
Celandines in the Churchyard by foxes37
Celandines in the Churchyard

Such brightness in the churchyard is so welcome in mid winter.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, such a lovely pop of colour.
January 13th, 2026  
