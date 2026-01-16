Previous
Snowdrop Time by foxes37
Snowdrop Time

Always a joy seeing the snowdrops in flower. There were literally hundreds out at Anglesey Abbey today.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, a sure sign of Spring.
January 16th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
So lovely to see, especially on a cold, dull day.
January 16th, 2026  
