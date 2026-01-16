Sign up
Previous
Photo 4748
Snowdrop Time
Always a joy seeing the snowdrops in flower. There were literally hundreds out at Anglesey Abbey today.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
abbey
snowdrops
anglesey
Diana
They are gorgeous, a sure sign of Spring.
January 16th, 2026
Sue Cooper
So lovely to see, especially on a cold, dull day.
January 16th, 2026
