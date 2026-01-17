Sign up
Photo 4749
The Winter Walk
Such a pleasant walk at this dreary time of year. There’s always something to feast your eyes on. Very well planned.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
3
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
photos
22
22 followers
9
9 following
1301% complete
4742
4743
4744
4745
4746
4747
4748
4749
Views
33
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th January 2026 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
walk
xbm
ace
This was at nearby Anglesey Abbey.
January 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely blooms and colours.
January 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty pinks.
January 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Love the pink blossoms
January 17th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
That's fabulous Lis. It doesn't look at all like January. I love that you've got that bit of blue sky in the top right corner. Huge Fav.
January 17th, 2026
